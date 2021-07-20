 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (4-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -147, Angels +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 29-24 on their home turf. Oakland’s lineup has 120 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads the club with 24 homers.

The Angels have gone 19-25 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective .258 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .313.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Cole Irvin earned his seventh victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Steve Cishek took his first loss for Los Angeles.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

