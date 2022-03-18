How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
- When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.
Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
