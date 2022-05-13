How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host Los Angeles Angels, look to end home skid

Los Angeles Angels (21-12, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (14-19, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -148, Athletics +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are looking to end their seven-game home skid with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Oakland is 4-10 at home and 14-19 overall. The Athletics are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 21-12 overall and 12-7 at home. The Angels have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Neuse has a .291 batting average to rank fourth on the Athletics, and has two doubles, two triples and two home runs. Sean Murphy is 7-for-28 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 18 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Jared Walsh is 13-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .196 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taylor Ward: day-to-day (hamstring), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)