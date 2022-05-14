 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host Los Angeles Angels, look to break home slide

Los Angeles Angels (22-12, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (14-20, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jhonathan Diaz (0-0); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.74 ERA, .87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -119, Athletics +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels looking to end their eight-game home losing streak.

Oakland is 14-20 overall and 4-11 in home games. The Athletics are 9-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 12-7 at home and 22-12 overall. The Angels have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 7-for-38 with a triple over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has nine home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI while hitting .323 for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 13-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .176 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Angels: Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

