How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Angels visit the Athletics to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (46-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-68, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (3-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -125, Angels +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 17-36 in home games and 41-68 overall. The Athletics have a 9-17 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 46-63 record overall and a 22-31 record in road games. The Angels have gone 31-18 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the 11th time this season. The Angels lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles and seven home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 9-for-23 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-41 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)