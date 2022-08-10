MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Angels on 4-game home skid

Los Angeles Angels (48-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-70, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +150; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are looking to end their four-game home skid with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Oakland is 41-70 overall and 17-38 at home. The Athletics have gone 9-18 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 24-31 record on the road and a 48-63 record overall. The Angels have hit 125 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Angels hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 10-for-28 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 25 home runs, 54 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .256 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .218 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)