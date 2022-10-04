How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics continue 3-game series with the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (73-86, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (57-102, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to open a three-game series.

Oakland has a 26-52 record at home and a 57-102 record overall. The Athletics have a 23-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 33-45 record on the road and a 73-86 record overall. The Angels have a 57-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 12-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy ranks second on the Athletics with a .248 batting average, and has 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 66 RBI. Jordan Diaz is 10-for-33 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs while hitting .275 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 16-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .216 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Angels: 8-2, .299 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (illness), Collin Wiles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)