MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (73-88, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (59-102, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (15-8, 2.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 213 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 6.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -248, Athletics +204; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Athletics will sweep the series with a win.

Oakland is 59-102 overall and 28-52 in home games. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 73-88 record overall and a 33-47 record on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown has 26 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .232 for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 9-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Ohtani has 34 home runs, 72 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .273 for the Angels. Livan Soto is 17-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 7-3, .293 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Collin Wiles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)