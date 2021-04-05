How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

If you are a Dodgers fan in Los Angeles, you can stream the game on Spectrum SportsNet LA, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

In Oakland and the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.