How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 5, 2021 Live Online
On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- When: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
If you are a Dodgers fan in Los Angeles, you can stream the game on Spectrum SportsNet LA, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
In Oakland and the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•