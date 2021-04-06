How to Watch Oakland A’s vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The A’s have started the season with five straight losses - and it won’t get any easier with two more games against the 4-1 Dodgers. LA’s ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mound, while Chris Bassitt will look to help Oakland get their first win the season.

If you are a Dodgers fan in Los Angeles, you can stream the game on Spectrum SportsNet LA, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

In Oakland and the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.