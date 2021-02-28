How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game Live on Roku, Fire TV, & Apple TV

On Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Spring Training opener. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. If you want to stream games on Spectrum SportsNet LA all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a A’s fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options