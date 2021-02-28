 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Game Live on Roku, Fire TV, & Apple TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Spring Training opener. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. If you want to stream games on Spectrum SportsNet LA all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a A’s fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 Dodgers Preview

