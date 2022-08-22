How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics play the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (52-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (45-77, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Athletics: Adam Oller (2-5, 6.63 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -143, Athletics +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 45-77 overall and 19-40 in home games. The Athletics have gone 10-20 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 52-69 record overall and a 27-36 record in road games. The Marlins are 30-18 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 RBI for the Athletics. Nick Allen is 8-for-37 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .232 for the Marlins. Jacob Stallings is 8-for-21 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Skye Bolt: day-to-day (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)