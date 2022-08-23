How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Marlins meet the Athletics with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (53-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (45-78, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (3-7, 6.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -140, Athletics +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 45-78 overall and 19-41 at home. The Athletics have a 26-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami is 53-69 overall and 28-36 in road games. The Marlins have a 22-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 RBI for the Athletics. Nick Allen is 7-for-36 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has a .236 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 18 doubles and 15 home runs. Jon Berti is 7-for-32 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .185 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)