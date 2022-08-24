MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics try to avoid series sweep against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (54-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (45-79, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-11, 3.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -121, Athletics +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the Oakland Athletics play in the last game of a three-game series. The Marlins can sweep the series with a win.

Oakland has a 19-42 record in home games and a 45-79 record overall. The Athletics are 16-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami is 54-69 overall and 29-36 in road games. The Marlins have a 32-18 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 40 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .255 for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 8-for-32 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jon Berti has 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 20 RBI for the Marlins. JJ Bleday is 5-for-29 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .192 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)