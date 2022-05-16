How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming option to watch Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. You can stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics start 3-game series with the Twins

Minnesota Twins (20-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (15-22, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.43 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (2-1, 1.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -132, Athletics +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Oakland has a 5-13 record in home games and a 15-22 record overall. The Athletics are 9-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 20-15 overall and 13-8 at home. The Twins have a 10-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 RBI for the Athletics. Luis Barrera is 4-for-12 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler ranks second on the Twins with a .243 batting average, and has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 15 RBI. Jorge Polanco is 11-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)