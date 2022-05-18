MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics and Twins play to decide series winner

Minnesota Twins (21-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-23, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -157, Athletics +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Oakland has a 6-14 record in home games and a 16-23 record overall. The Athletics are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has gone 13-8 in home games and 21-16 overall. The Twins have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.33.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with four home runs while slugging .371. Elvis Andrus is 9-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 16 extra base hits (five doubles and 11 home runs). Gary Sanchez is 7-for-33 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)