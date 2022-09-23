How to Watch New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (95-56, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-95, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -225, Athletics +187; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 55-95 overall and 25-50 at home. The Athletics have a 31-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 95-56 overall and 45-30 in road games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 34 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 RBI for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 13-for-35 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 doubles and 37 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-42 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .231 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (quadricep), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)