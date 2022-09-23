 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (95-56, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-95, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -225, Athletics +187; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the New York Mets on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 55-95 overall and 25-50 at home. The Athletics have a 31-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 95-56 overall and 45-30 in road games. Mets hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 34 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 RBI for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 13-for-35 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 doubles and 37 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-42 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .231 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (quadricep), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

