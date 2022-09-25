MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics and Mets play, winner takes 3-game series

New York Mets (96-57, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (56-96, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.15 ERA, .88 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (6-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -328, Athletics +260; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland is 56-96 overall and 26-51 in home games. The Athletics are 24-78 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 96-57 overall and 46-31 in road games. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 36 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 38 home runs while slugging .510. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-43 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)