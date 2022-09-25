 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on YouTube TV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
WPIX (The CW)-----
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics and Mets play, winner takes 3-game series

New York Mets (96-57, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (56-96, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.15 ERA, .88 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (6-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -328, Athletics +260; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland is 56-96 overall and 26-51 in home games. The Athletics are 24-78 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 96-57 overall and 46-31 in road games. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 36 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 38 home runs while slugging .510. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-43 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

