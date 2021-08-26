How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -102, Yankees -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Athletics Thursday.

The Athletics are 35-29 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .395.

The Yankees have gone 35-27 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .374.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-1. Jonathan Loaisiga secured his seventh victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for New York. Sean Manaea registered his third loss for Oakland.