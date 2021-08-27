How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-6, 2.92 ERA, .97 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics +126, Yankees -146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics are 35-30 in home games in 2020. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .235 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .315.

The Yankees are 36-27 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .376.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-6. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his ninth victory and Joey Gallo went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for New York. Lou Trivino registered his seventh loss for Oakland.