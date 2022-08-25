How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Yankees seek to extend win streak, play the Athletics

New York Yankees (76-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-79, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -226, Athletics +186; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 46-79 record overall and a 20-42 record in home games. The Athletics have a 26-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 76-48 record overall and a 31-28 record on the road. The Yankees have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .324.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy ranks second on the Athletics with a .255 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 41 walks and 53 RBI. Vimael Machin is 8-for-28 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 48 home runs, 69 walks and 105 RBI while hitting .297 for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)