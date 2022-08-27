 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Yankees try to extend win streak, play the Athletics

New York Yankees (78-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-81, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Athletics: Adam Oller (2-6, 6.41 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -244, Athletics +199; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 20-44 at home and 46-81 overall. The Athletics have a 31-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York is 78-48 overall and 33-28 on the road. The Yankees have hit 200 total home runs to lead the AL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has a .254 batting average to rank second on the Athletics, and has 30 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 49 home runs for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (knee), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

