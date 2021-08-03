 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -190, Padres +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will square off on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 30-24 on their home turf. Oakland is averaging 4.1 RBI per game this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 70 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 25-25 in road games. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Athletics won the last meeting 10-4. Sean Manaea earned his eighth victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Blake Snell took his fourth loss for San Diego.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

