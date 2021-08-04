MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 3.02 ERA, .96 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 4.08 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -105, Padres -115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 30-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland’s lineup has 132 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 28 homers.

The Padres have gone 26-25 away from home. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Blake Snell earned his fifth victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Sean Manaea took his seventh loss for Oakland.