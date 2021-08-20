How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on KNTV and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Francisco the game is streaming on KNTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on KNTV, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics +101, Giants -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will play on Friday.

The Athletics are 34-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .393.

The Giants are 36-24 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .438 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-2. Cole Irvin earned his sixth victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with two RBI for Oakland. Sammy Long took his first loss for San Francisco.