How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 20, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream
On Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on KNTV and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: KNTV and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In San Francisco the game is streaming on KNTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)
LINE: Athletics +101, Giants -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will play on Friday.
The Athletics are 34-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .393.
The Giants are 36-24 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .438 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536.
The Athletics won the last meeting 6-2. Cole Irvin earned his sixth victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with two RBI for Oakland. Sammy Long took his first loss for San Francisco.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|KNTV (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•