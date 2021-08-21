 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 21, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.40 ERA, .97 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics +106, Giants -124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will square off on Saturday.

The Athletics are 35-25 on their home turf. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .310.

The Giants are 36-25 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .409.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. James Kaprielian earned his seventh victory and Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Oakland. Alex Wood took his fourth loss for San Francisco.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

