MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Giants aim to stop road skid, play the Athletics

San Francisco Giants (51-55, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-66, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (9-6, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Athletics: Adam Oller (1-4, 7.68 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -203, Athletics +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break their seven-game road skid in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has gone 17-34 in home games and 41-66 overall. The Athletics have a 27-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 51-55 record overall and a 22-28 record on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 16 home runs while slugging .459. Sean Murphy is 9-for-33 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Gonzalez has 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joey Bart: day-to-day (groin), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)