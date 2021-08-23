How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -121, Mariners +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Athletics are 35-27 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 155 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 31, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Mariners are 30-33 on the road. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .361.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Marco Gonzales recorded his third victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-3 with two RBI for Seattle. Cole Irvin registered his ninth loss for Oakland.