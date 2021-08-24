How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Seattle Mariners games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-11, 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -152, Mariners +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .397.

The Mariners are 31-33 on the road. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .360.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-3. Anthony Misiewicz recorded his fourth victory and Mitch Haniger went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Seattle. Lou Trivino registered his sixth loss for Oakland.