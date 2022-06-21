 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics begin 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (29-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-4, 6.31 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -145, Athletics +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has a 23-45 record overall and an 8-26 record at home. The Athletics have an 11-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle is 29-39 overall and 14-21 on the road. The Mariners have a 22-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown has nine home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .210 for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 10 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .314 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .189 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

