MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners
- When: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2
Seattle Mariners (30-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-46, fifth in the AL West)
Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Athletics +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.
Oakland has an 8-27 record in home games and a 23-46 record overall. The Athletics have a 7-33 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
Seattle is 30-39 overall and 15-21 in road games. The Mariners are 14-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has a .226 batting average to rank 11th on the Athletics, and has seven doubles and a home run. Sean Murphy is 9-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 13 home runs while slugging .438. Taylor Trammell is 5-for-20 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs
Mariners: 3-7, .188 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored by two runs
INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sam Moll: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)