How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Mariners visit the Athletics on 3-game road win streak

Seattle Mariners (31-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-47, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -135, Athletics +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Oakland Athletics trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland has a 23-47 record overall and an 8-28 record at home. The Athletics are 5-11 in games decided by one run.

Seattle has gone 16-21 on the road and 31-39 overall. The Mariners have gone 15-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp is 11th on the Athletics with a .222 batting average, and has seven doubles, a home run, 23 walks and 10 RBI. Sean Murphy is 10-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .281 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-36 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .216 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sam Moll: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)