How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Athletics

Seattle Mariners (65-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-76, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 43-76 record overall and a 17-39 record at home. The Athletics have gone 16-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Seattle has a 34-28 record on the road and a 65-54 record overall. The Mariners have hit 133 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 17 home runs while slugging .442. Sean Murphy is 8-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 59 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 8-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)