How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics start 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (81-65, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-94, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-5, 2.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -213, Athletics +176; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Oakland has a 23-49 record in home games and a 53-94 record overall. The Athletics have a 13-23 record in games decided by one run.

Seattle has a 42-33 record in road games and an 81-65 record overall. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has a .253 batting average to rank second on the Athletics, and has 33 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Tony Kemp is 11-for-32 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .274 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-24 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Cal Raleigh: day-to-day (thumb), Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)