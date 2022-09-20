 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics start 3-game series against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (81-65, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-94, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-5, 2.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -213, Athletics +176; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Oakland has a 23-49 record in home games and a 53-94 record overall. The Athletics have a 13-23 record in games decided by one run.

Seattle has a 42-33 record in road games and an 81-65 record overall. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has a .253 batting average to rank second on the Athletics, and has 33 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Tony Kemp is 11-for-32 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 77 RBI while hitting .274 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-24 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Cal Raleigh: day-to-day (thumb), Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.