MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

Seattle Mariners (81-66, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-94, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-10, 3.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

Oakland has a 24-49 record in home games and a 54-94 record overall. The Athletics are 37-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 42-34 on the road and 81-66 overall. The Mariners have a 43-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 15th time this season. The Mariners are up 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 34 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 RBI for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 12-for-34 with two triples, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 22 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 72 RBI for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 10-for-39 with a double, seven home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .215 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Cal Raleigh: day-to-day (thumb), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)