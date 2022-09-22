How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

Seattle Mariners (81-67, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-94, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -241, Athletics +197; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Oakland has gone 25-49 in home games and 55-94 overall. The Athletics are 21-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle is 81-67 overall and 42-35 on the road. The Mariners have a 56-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .239 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 9-for-38 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 8-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .216 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)