How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host the Mariners on 3-game home win streak

Seattle Mariners (81-67, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-94, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 5.77 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -241, Athletics +197; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Oakland has gone 25-49 in home games and 55-94 overall. The Athletics are 21-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle is 81-67 overall and 42-35 on the road. The Mariners have a 56-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .239 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 9-for-38 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 8-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .216 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

