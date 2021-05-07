How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite
On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California
- Stream: Watch with
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.
The Tampa Bay Rays head to play the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Rays: Rich Hill (1-1, 6.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
The Athletics are 11-10 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 43 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Ramon Laureano leads the team with seven homers.
The Rays are 11-5 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .374 this season. Joey Wendle leads the club with a .475 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits.
The Athletics won the last meeting 3-2. Jake Diekman earned his first victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Diego Castillo registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports California
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
