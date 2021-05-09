MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rays vs. Athletics Live Online on May 9, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

