How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on May 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics come into matchup against the Rays on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (12-10, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-12, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -167, Athletics +143; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of three straight games.

Oakland is 4-6 at home and 10-12 overall. The Athletics are 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record in home games and a 12-10 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .240, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Athletics have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Neuse has a double, a triple and two home runs while hitting .328 for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 6-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has two doubles, a home run and four RBI while hitting .298 for the Rays. Wander Franco is 7-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)