How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics host Tampa Bay Rays, look to end home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (13-10, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-13, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-0, 1.35 ERA, .80 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to break their four-game home slide with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Oakland has gone 4-7 in home games and 10-13 overall. The Athletics have gone 5-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has a 13-10 record overall and a 9-7 record in home games. Rays hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheldon Neuse has a .310 batting average to rank third on the Athletics, and has a double, a triple and two home runs. Chad Pinder is 6-for-14 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco leads the Rays with 13 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and four home runs). Yandy Diaz is 10-for-26 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .187 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rays: Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)