MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Rays take road win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Tampa Bay Rays (14-10, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-14, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-2, 4.25 ERA, .98 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -122, Athletics +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics trying to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Oakland is 4-8 in home games and 10-14 overall. The Athletics rank 10th in the AL with 19 total home runs, averaging 0.8 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record in home games and a 14-10 record overall. The Rays are 11-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with four home runs while slugging .449. Sheldon Neuse is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has three doubles, two home runs and six RBI while hitting .318 for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 8-for-30 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .183 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rays: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rays: Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)