MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-1, 2.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -182, Rangers +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Cole Irvin. Irvin went eight innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Athletics are 15-15 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 99 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 20, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Rangers are 10-18 in division games. Texas has slugged .378 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .550.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-1. Chris Bassitt secured his eighth victory and Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Kolby Allard took his third loss for Texas.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

