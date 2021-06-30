 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (8-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -204, Rangers +175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Foltynewicz. Foltynewicz threw seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Oakland.

The Athletics are 15-16 against the rest of their division. Oakland has slugged .410 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .577 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rangers are 11-18 in division games. The Texas offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .274.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Mike Foltynewicz notched his second victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI for Texas. James Kaprielian registered his second loss for Oakland.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

