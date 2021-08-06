How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 6.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (11-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -269, Rangers +219; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Texas will square off on Friday.

The Athletics are 31-25 in home games in 2020. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Frankie Montas leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Rangers are 13-40 on the road. Texas has slugged .369 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .481.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Chris Bassitt earned his 10th victory and Matt Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Oakland. Kolby Allard registered his sixth loss for Texas.