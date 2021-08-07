 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Drew Anderson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-10, 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -235, Rangers +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 32-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .308.

The Rangers have gone 13-41 away from home. Texas has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 23, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Yusmeiro Petit earned his eighth victory and Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Jimmy Herget registered his first loss for Texas.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.