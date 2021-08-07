MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Drew Anderson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-10, 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -235, Rangers +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 32-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .308.

The Rangers have gone 13-41 away from home. Texas has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 23, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Yusmeiro Petit earned his eighth victory and Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Oakland. Jimmy Herget registered his first loss for Texas.