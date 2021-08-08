MLB Streaming: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-8, 5.25 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (5-4, 3.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -268, Rangers +221; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 33-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland has slugged .403 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .580 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 13-42 away from home. Texas has slugged .367 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .484.

The Athletics won the last meeting 12-3. Cole Irvin earned his eighth victory and Yan Gomes went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Oakland. Drew Anderson took his first loss for Texas.