How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In San Francisco the game is streaming on the NBC Sports My Teams App, which is available with your TV Everywhere credentials to a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch A’s Games on My Teams App

If you have access to My Teams App via your cable, satellite, or streaming provider – you can now stream Oakland games live in the NBC Sports My Teams App.

For streamers, that means those who subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV can use the app – since they all carry the channel.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview

