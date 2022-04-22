How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Texas, California, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Athletics play the Rangers in first of 3-game series

Texas Rangers (2-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-6, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0); Athletics: Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.43 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Oakland has gone 3-1 at home and 7-6 overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Texas is 2-9 overall and 0-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .296 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with three home runs while slugging .560. Sheldon Neuse is 11-for-32 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe is seventh on the Rangers with a .395 batting average, and has two doubles, three walks and six RBI. Corey Seager is 9-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)