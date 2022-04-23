 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

  • If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM
  • Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer
  • Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials
  • Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Extra≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Texas Rangers (3-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-7, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 3.63 ERA, .92 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics leading the series 1-0.

Oakland has a 3-2 record at home and a 7-7 record overall. The Athletics have gone 4-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas is 0-5 in home games and 3-9 overall. The Rangers have a 3-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 11-for-33 with a double over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with four extra base hits (two doubles and two home runs). Nick Solak is 8-for-27 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .207 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.