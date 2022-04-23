How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Texas Rangers (3-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-7, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 3.63 ERA, .92 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -129, Rangers +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics leading the series 1-0.

Oakland has a 3-2 record at home and a 7-7 record overall. The Athletics have gone 4-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Texas is 0-5 in home games and 3-9 overall. The Rangers have a 3-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has seven doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 11-for-33 with a double over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with four extra base hits (two doubles and two home runs). Nick Solak is 8-for-27 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .207 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kirby Snead: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)