MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT, the Oakland Athletics face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Game Preview: Rangers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Athletics

Texas Rangers (5-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (8-8, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Garrett Richards (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (1-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -121, Athletics +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 8-8 overall and 3-3 at home. The Athletics have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas has a 1-5 record in home games and a 5-9 record overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .302.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI while hitting .242 for the Athletics. Sheldon Neuse is 10-for-33 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has three doubles and a home run for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 7-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dennis Santana: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)